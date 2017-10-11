Rowan man charged with first degree rape, other charges

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office have charged a Salisbury man with a number of offenses, including first degree rape.

Austin Coy Coleman, 19, was arrested early on Wednesday morning in the 200 block of W. 14th Street. Coleman is charged with first degree rape, robbery with a firearm, and first degree burglary.

Bond is set at $250,000. Coleman is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Coleman has a long criminal record in Rowan County.

In 2014 Coleman was charged with having a weapon of mass destruction and possession of stolen goods.

In 2015 he was charged with pointing a .25 caliber handgun at a woman, and then shooting the gun within Spencer’s town limits.

Coleman was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor discharge firearm in city and misdemeanor possession of a handgun by a minor.

In May of 2016 Coleman was one of three teens charged with breaking into a vacant house on Stokes Ferry Road. In that incident he was charged with resist, obstruct, delay an officer, breaking and entering, and simple marijuana possession, all of which are misdemeanors.

Four months later Coleman was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

