One dead, homicide investigation underway in Rockingham County

Homicide investigation is underway in Rockingham County Friday afternoon.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide at the 1000 block of Friendly Road in Eden, N.C.

Deputies arrived on the scene around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. Officials found one dead upon arrival who has been identified as Michael Vincent Boulding.

According to deputies, Boulding sustained injuries that were consistent with gunshot wounds.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.