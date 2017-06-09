4 charged in Fayetteville with possessing secret video of woman having sex

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Carolinas Medical Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a two-year-old boy in critical condition who was unable to breathe on his own.More >>
Jeffrey Creech, 29, of Fort Bragg faces charges of illegal possession of a peeping Tom photographic image and on count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice, police said.More >>
Twenty years after the Charlotte offices launched, Vanguard’s chief executive says the operation just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport employs 1,700 – and could add several hundred more over the next three years.More >>
The incident happened on the athletic field during field day at Ridge Road Middle School, which is on Highland Creek Parkway in north Charlotte.More >>
The intention was to do a silly little Facebook Live video to test them out and see if they work as claimed. The video has been shared and viewed millions of times in three days.More >>
