Man killed in Shelby, homicide investigation underway - | WBTV Charlotte

Man killed in Shelby, homicide investigation underway

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
SHELBY, NC (WBTV) -

No arrests have been made in a shooting that killed a man in Shelby Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Shelby Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:34 p.m. on Merit Drive. Upon arrival, officers say they found 28-year-old Wade Treashaun Hamilton dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound. 

Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide. 

If you have any information in regards to this shooting, you're asked to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly