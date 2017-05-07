Man killed in Shelby, homicide investigation underway

No arrests have been made in a shooting that killed a man in Shelby Saturday afternoon.

According to the Shelby Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:34 p.m. on Merit Drive. Upon arrival, officers say they found 28-year-old Wade Treashaun Hamilton dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

If you have any information in regards to this shooting, you're asked to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845.

