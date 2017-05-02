Truck driver won’t be cited after plowing through Durham protesters, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a large pickup truck who ignored protesters in a Durham street on Monday afternoon and drove through the crowd will not be cited, police confirmed to CBS North Carolina.

No one was hurt, but several protesters outside the Durham County Jail tried to stop the truck from driving through their rally.

The protesters said they did not have a permit to close the road.

Several protesters with orange vests first made contact with the truck, with some standing in front of the truck and at least one person hitting it with a sign.

The truck, which was towing a trailer, went through the crowd around 6 p.m. on S. Mangum Street near W. Pettigrew Street.

In video shot by CBS North Carolina, the truck appeared to be a dark blue Ram 2500 Heavy Duty 4×4.

“There were kids there. There were people with different mobilities that weren’t able to run and pick up and move,” said protester Christine Hawn. “And so, everyone, no one was injured, but it was really scary and it was scary to see that blatant disregard for human well-being.”

The protesters were at the Durham Police Department before moving to the jail.

Durham police said the driver will not be cited in connection with the incident.

After protesting at the jail, the group went to the Durham City Council meeting.

The organizers of the protest were Durham Beyond Policing Campaign, Black Youth Project 100 and Inside-Outside Alliance.