CMPD arrests suspect in fatal shooting

A man was shot and killed on Lucky Penny Street around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers say.

Police say they found Timothy Costella Covington, 52, suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

Medic pronounced Covington dead on the scene.

Officers arrested and charged Gregory Paul Jones, 47, with involuntary manslaughter according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police say Jones went to police headquarters willingly on Saturday to speak with detectives.

CMPD says Covington and Jones knew each other.

Police are still investigating this incident.





