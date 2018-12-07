Documents show Bladen Co. PAC employees witnessed more than 100 absentee ballots

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WBTV) - A review of absentee ballot covers for ballots cast in Bladen County in the 2018 general election show two people associated with the Bladen County Improvement Association PAC witnessed more than 100 absentee ballots.
The documents were posted by the North Carolina State Board of Elections as part of its investigation into ballot irregularities in the 9th Congressional District Election.
Specifically, investigators have focused on questions surrounding absentee ballots cast in Bladen County and Robeson County.
Much of the public scrutiny has revolved around a man named McCrae Dowless, who was paid by a company working for the Mark Harris Campaign.
In addition to Dowless, WBTV has identified two other coordinated efforts targeting absentee ballots.
On Tuesday, the station obtained a page of handwritten notes reportedly written by local businessman and elected official Jeff Smith outlining an arrangement by which people would be paid for collecting unsealed absentee ballots.
The station has also identified two people with the Bladen County Improvement Association PAC who submitted more than 100 absentee ballot request forms each for the general election and who also received payment from the PAC for “G.O.T.V.”
On Thursday, WBTV reviewed each of the 796 ballot covers posted by the NCSBE as having been cast in Bladen County.
That reviewed identified 110 covers where one or both witnesses were women listed as having been paid by the PAC.
On Wednesday, Bladen County Commissioner Mike Cogdell--who was paid by the PAC for get out the vote efforts but is not one of the two PAC employees who signed as a witness on the absentee ballot covers reviewed by WBTV--said the organization was not involved in absentee ballot activities.
“We’ve been advised not to talk about this because some of the things that have been implied, we’ve been told it’s best to stay out it,” Cogdell said.
The most recent campaign finance disclosure report filed by the PAC lists just four contributors: the North Carolina Democratic Party Federal Account; Hakeem Brown, who ran for sheriff as a Democrat in 2018; Democrat school board member Vinston Rozier Sr.; and Ophelia Munn-Goins.
A spokeswoman for the North Carolina Democratic Party did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment early Thursday evening.
