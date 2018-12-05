Former Bladen Co. elections chairman says he reported ballot irregularities to state in 2010

“Mr. Leake and Mr. Tutor are no longer associated with this agency. An investigations division was established within the agency in 2015 and since then has referred findings to state and federal prosecutors including findings in prior cases involving absentee ballot irregularities in Bladen County. All four state board investigators and numerous other state board employees are working on the present investigation into absentee voting irregularities in the 9th Congressional District. It is this agency’s top priority at this time.”