Tortellini with pistachio basil pesto and individual mini cheesecakes
By WBTV Web Staff | July 3, 2018 at 11:53 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 7:21 PM

Tortellini with Pistachio Basil Pesto

adapted from Wonderful Pistachios Basil Pesto by Christy Wilson, RD

Ingredients
  • 6 cups cheese tortellini
  • 1/8 cup wonderful pistachios
  • 2 cups fresh basil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tsp. lemon juice
  • ¼ cup parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions
  • Cook cheese tortellini
  • Place Wonderful pistachios, basil, garlic, lemon juice, and parmesan cheese in a food processor. Pulse until nuts are finely chopped.
  • Drizzle olive oil through the food chute until the pesto is smooth throughout
  • Mix pesto into cheese tortellini and serve immediately

Pesto can be stored for up to 3 days in the refrigerator.

Individual Mini Cheesecakes

Ingredients

Crust:

  • 3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 1 Tbsp. sugar
  • 3 Tbsp. salted butter
  • Food gloves if desired
  • Mini mason jars or similar dish

Cheesecake:

  • 12 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla
  • 3 Tbsp. key lime juice
  • Pulp of 2 key limes
  • Whipped cream topping spray
  • Key lime slices

Directions

  • Melt butter in a microwave safe dish
  • Place graham cracker crumbs in a bowl, add sugar and melted butter until mixed throughout

* Mixing is easiest when using your hands with food gloves on

  • Spoon crust into mini mason jars or similar dish, press down until the crust is “packed” and set aside
  • In a food processor or blender, mix cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, key lime juice and pulp of 2 key limes until blended throughout
  • Spoon cream cheese mixture into mini mason jars on top of crust
  • Refrigerate for at least 4 hours until firm
  • When ready to serve, spray with whipped cream topping
  • Garnish with key lime slices

