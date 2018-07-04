Tortellini with pistachio basil pesto and individual mini cheesecakes

Tortellini with Pistachio Basil Pesto
adapted from Wonderful Pistachios Basil Pesto by Christy Wilson, RD
- 6 cups cheese tortellini
- 1/8 cup wonderful pistachios
- 2 cups fresh basil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- Cook cheese tortellini
- Place Wonderful pistachios, basil, garlic, lemon juice, and parmesan cheese in a food processor. Pulse until nuts are finely chopped.
- Drizzle olive oil through the food chute until the pesto is smooth throughout
- Mix pesto into cheese tortellini and serve immediately
Pesto can be stored for up to 3 days in the refrigerator.
Individual Mini Cheesecakes
Crust:
- 3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 3 Tbsp. salted butter
- Food gloves if desired
- Mini mason jars or similar dish
Cheesecake:
- 12 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 3 Tbsp. key lime juice
- Pulp of 2 key limes
- Whipped cream topping spray
- Key lime slices
Directions
- Melt butter in a microwave safe dish
- Place graham cracker crumbs in a bowl, add sugar and melted butter until mixed throughout
* Mixing is easiest when using your hands with food gloves on
- Spoon crust into mini mason jars or similar dish, press down until the crust is “packed” and set aside
- In a food processor or blender, mix cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, key lime juice and pulp of 2 key limes until blended throughout
- Spoon cream cheese mixture into mini mason jars on top of crust
- Refrigerate for at least 4 hours until firm
- When ready to serve, spray with whipped cream topping
- Garnish with key lime slices
