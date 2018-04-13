Parm-tastic Pizza Grilled Cheese

By Crandall Sims | April 13, 2018 at 7:38 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 11:02 PM

Serving Size - 2

Ingredients:

  • 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 4 slices White Sara Lee Artesano Bread
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan
  • 1/4 cup marinara sauce
  • 4 slices provolone cheese (from the deli)
  • 12 slices pepperoni
  • 1/4 cup chopped banana peppers
  • 1/4 cup caramelized onions
  • 4 slices mozzarella (from the deli)

Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat.

Spread the butter on one side of each slice of bread and sprinkle with the grated Parmesan, lightly pressing the Parmesan into the butter so it sticks. Lay 2 slices of the bread buttered/cheese-side down in the skillet and then spread 1 tablespoon of the marinara on each. Then top each with 2 slices of provolone, followed by 6 slices of pepperoni, half of the banana peppers and caramelized onions and 2

slices of mozzarella. Spread the remaining marinara on the unbuttered side of the remaining 2 slices of bread, then place one slice of bread on top of each sandwich with the buttered/cheese side facing up.

Cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Slice and serve.