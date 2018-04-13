Parm-tastic Pizza Grilled Cheese
Serving Size - 2
Ingredients:
- 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 4 slices White Sara Lee Artesano Bread
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan
- 1/4 cup marinara sauce
- 4 slices provolone cheese (from the deli)
- 12 slices pepperoni
- 1/4 cup chopped banana peppers
- 1/4 cup caramelized onions
- 4 slices mozzarella (from the deli)
Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat.
Spread the butter on one side of each slice of bread and sprinkle with the grated Parmesan, lightly pressing the Parmesan into the butter so it sticks. Lay 2 slices of the bread buttered/cheese-side down in the skillet and then spread 1 tablespoon of the marinara on each. Then top each with 2 slices of provolone, followed by 6 slices of pepperoni, half of the banana peppers and caramelized onions and 2
slices of mozzarella. Spread the remaining marinara on the unbuttered side of the remaining 2 slices of bread, then place one slice of bread on top of each sandwich with the buttered/cheese side facing up.
Cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Slice and serve.