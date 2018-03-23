Recipes from Morning Break’s Chip and Dip Day

Anna’s Buffalo Chicken dip
Ingredients:
Fresh chicken tenders (2lbs)
Franks Red Hot Sauce (1.5 bottles)
1 bottle of ranch dressing
1 container (16oz) whipped cream cheese
2 cups sharp cheddar cheese (grated)
Cooking directions:
Place chicken in crock pot and cover with buffalo sauce. Cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours. When chicken has cooked, break it up with a wooden spoon and add ranch, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Stir all ingredients together until completely mixed. Allow to reheat on low in the crock pot for 1 hour. Serve with tortilla chips or inside a tortilla shell.
Chris' Spinach & Artichoke dip
Ingredients:
1 cup mayonnaise
1 package of 8 oz. cream cheese
1 box frozen spinach
1-2 cans artichokes
1/2-1 tsp. garlic powder
1 1/2 cups Parmesan cheese
Cooking directions:
Mix the mayonnaise, cream cheese, spinach, artichokes and garlic powder in a bowl. Pour into a ramekin bowl and bake for 20-30 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove from oven. Add Parmesan cheese to the top and broil until cheese it melted. Serve with chips of choice.