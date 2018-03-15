300 East’s Lamb & Mushroom Ragout

Braised Lamb:
- 3T extra virgin olive oil
- 3# boneless leg of lamb or lamb shoulder, cut into appx. 3” chunks
- 1 large carrot, peeled and diced
- 2 stalk celery, diced
- 1/2 yellow onion, diced
- 6 whole garlic cloves
- 3 sprig fresh thyme
- 1 - 1/2 cups red wine
- 2t kosher salt
- 2t ground black pepper
Ragout:
- Reserved fat from searing
- 2 stalks celery, ¼” dice
- 1 large carrot, peeled, ¼” dice
- 1 small yellow onion, ¼” dice
- 2t fresh rosemary, chopped
- 2 small cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4t red pepper flakes
- 1/4t ground cinnamon
- 1c red wine
- 1-14.5oz can crushed tomatoes
- 2T tomato paste
- Reserved braising liquid
- 1.5# cremini mushrooms, sliced
- Shredded braised lamb
- Kosher salt & black pepper to taste
Braise the lamb:
- Heat oven to 375F.
- Scatter carrot, celery and onion in a large roaster or casserole and set aside.
- Heat oil in a large skillet. Sear lamb in batches, about 5 minutes on each side, until browned. Remove lamb to roaster or casserole (place on top of vegetables) and reserve fat in a heatproof container.
- Scatter garlic, thyme, salt and pepper over lamb. Add wine and enough cold water to barely cover. Cover with foil and seal tightly.
- Braise in preheated oven until tender, 4-4.5 hours. Remove lamb to a baking sheet and allow to cool enough to handle. Strain braising liquid, discarding vegetables and reserving liquid. Shred lamb into bite sized pieces.
Make the ragout:
- Heat the reserved fat from searing in a large dutch oven. Add carrot, celery, onion and rosemary, and saute vegetables until onion is translucent. Add garlic, pepper flakes and cinnamon and saute another 5 minutes. Stir in wine and cook 5 minutes longer. Add crushed and diced tomatoes and tomato paste, then add braising liquid. Simmer on low for 1 hour, then stir in mushrooms and shredded lamb.
- Bring sauce back to a simmer and season with salt and pepper. Ladle over hot pasta and serve.