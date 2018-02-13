Pan Seared Tacos with Super Antioxidant Slaw

Presented by Daina Soto-Sellers, Johnson & Wales University
Yield: 8 tacos
Serving size: 2 tacos per person
Ingredients:
For the Slaw (yields more than the amount needed):
- 1 cup red cabbage sliced thin (julienne)
- 1 cup kale sliced thin (julienne)
- 1 cup red beets (peeled, sliced thin (julienne)
- ½ cup of broccoli stem sliced thin (julienne)
- ¼ orange bell pepper (or any color) sliced thin (julienne)
- ¼ cup red onion sliced thin (julienne)
For the Dressing:
- ½ cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- 1 oz. fresh squeezed orange juice
- 1 tbsp. fresh squeezed lime juice
- 1 tbsp. honey or brown sugar (optional)
- 2 tbsps. fresh pomegranate seeds
- 1 tbsp. fresh chopped cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the tacos:
- 2 fish filet cut in strips or chunks (Mahi or Snapper)
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 8 soft corn tortillas
- Garnish: Fresh cilantro, lime wedges and pomegranate seeds
Method of preparation:
- Combine all the ingredients for the dressing.
- Toss all slaw ingredients in the dressing. Season with salt and pepper and keep refrigerated.
- Season the fish with salt and pepper.
- In a hot sauté pan, pour the oil and cook the fish until golden brown (7-10 minutes this will depend on the fish and fish size). Note fish may also be grilled.
- To assemble warm the corn tortillas (either in a pan or wrapped in aluminum in an oven) and top with cooked fish, slaw and fresh cilantro sprigs. Serve with lime wedges.