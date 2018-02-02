Crispy Baked Mango or Apricot/Sriracha Cauliflower Bites

Presented by Chef Jill Aker-Ray
These Baked Mango Sriracha Cauliflower bites are insanely delicious and easy. Make a double batch for Super Bowl or any game day!
Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
• 1 head of cauliflower
Batter
• 1 cup water ( or beer).
• 3/4 cup + 2 Tbsp flour (I used half whole wheat + half white)
• 3/4 to 1 tsp salt or to taste
• 1 tsp each of garlic powder and onion powder
• 1/2 tsp each of smoked paprika, chili powder/cayenne
• a very generous dash of black pepper
• 2 tsp oil optional
• 1 tsp baking powder to lighten batter
Mango or Apricot Sriracha Glaze
• 1 cup mango jam or preserves or use apricot for variation.
• 1/4 cup Sriracha sauce or to taste
• 1 Tbsp or more hot sauce or to taste I used Frank's red hot
• 1/4 cup Orange juice or apple juice more juice if you like a thinner glaze
• a generous pinch of garlic powder
• 1/4 tsp ginger powder
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F
Chop the cauliflower into 1.5-2 inch pieces.
Mix everything under batter in a bowl until smooth and thick enough batter that can coat the cauliflower pieces well.(add more flour if needed).
Dip cauliflower in the batter and place on parchment lined baking sheet. Line the sheet with parchment or grease very well. Bake for 20 minutes.
Glaze:
In a pan, mix all the ingredients under glaze and heat on medium. Taste and adjust spice, sweet and tang if needed(add sugar or vinegar .
Once the glaze is hot, taste and adjust spice + sweet. add the baked cauliflower to it. Toss well to coat carefully and let the glaze come to a boil. 1-2 minutes. You can use a large pan that can fit all the florets or do 2 batches. do not toss/move the florets too much.
Remove from pan and serve hot as is or with vegan ranch
VEGAN RANCH DRESSING/DIP
• 1.5 cup vegan mayo (Just Mayo is preferred)
• 1/4 cup non-dairy milk any unsweetened original flavor
• 1-1/2 tsp apple cider vinegar
• 3 cloves garlic crushed
• 1/2 Tbs dried parsley
• 1 tsp dried dill
• 1 tsp onion powder
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1/4 tsp papriks
• 1/4 tsp pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
1 Mix together all ingredients in a bowl.
2 If mixture is too thick for your preference, add a little more milk.
3 Store in a jar in the fridge. The flavors will really come through after about 4 hours, but it's still delicious before then.
4 This will store for at least a week (as long as the milk and mayo you use does not expire before then.)