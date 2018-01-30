Garlic-Roasted Cauliflower with Herb Brown Butter and Parmesan

By WBTV Web Staff | January 30, 2018 at 3:16 PM EST - Updated September 11 at 6:38 PM

Presented by Jared Kent, Johnson & Wales University

Yield: 4 Servings

1 head Cauliflower, cut into small florets

6 ounces butter

8 cloves garlic, sliced thin

8 sprigs thyme, stemmed

3 sprigs rosemary, stemmed

2 teaspoons red pepper flake

Zest of 2 lemons

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and Pepper to taste

In a large sauté pan, melt 4 ounces of the butter over medium heat.  Once hot, add the garlic and cauliflower and cook for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Season with salt and pepper. (Do not overcrowd the pan, depending on the size of the cauliflower, 2 pans may be needed.) Once cauliflower is cooked, add remaining two ounces of butter along with herbs and red pepper flake, toss to combine. Remove cauliflower from pan onto a serving tray and top with lemon zest and parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.