Garlic-Roasted Cauliflower with Herb Brown Butter and Parmesan

In a large sauté pan, melt 4 ounces of the butter over medium heat. Once hot, add the garlic and cauliflower and cook for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Season with salt and pepper. (Do not overcrowd the pan, depending on the size of the cauliflower, 2 pans may be needed.) Once cauliflower is cooked, add remaining two ounces of butter along with herbs and red pepper flake, toss to combine. Remove cauliflower from pan onto a serving tray and top with lemon zest and parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.