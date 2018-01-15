Gnocchi di patate recipe by Luca Modern Italian Kitchen

Roll the dough into one or two long sticks approximately 3/4 inch (2 cm) in diameter. Roll the pieces along the prongs of a common fork using one finger, in a way that the side of the piece running along the fork will be ruffled and the side you are pressing with your finger will be a little concave. In boiling salted water add your gnocchi. After about 1 – 2 minutes the gnocchi will come up to the surface, and this will be the sign that they are cooked. Don't drain gnocchi in a colander as you would do with pasta. Gnocchi are very soft and may be damaged. Just use a spider or slotted spoon.