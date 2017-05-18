Mouth-Watering Cherry Cobbler with Chef Jill Aker-Ray

1 Preheat your oven to 350F. Combine cherries, cornstarch, sugar, lemon zest, and juice in a small saucepan. Heat until boiling, turn off heat. Transfer cherry mixture to one large cast iron skillet (or 8-9 inch baking pan) or for single servings, 4-6 oven safe ramekins. Meanwhile, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients using a pastry blender or your fingertips until it resembles crumbs. Add milk a tablespoon at a time and stir gently until a soft dough forms.