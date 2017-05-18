Mouth-Watering Cherry Cobbler with Chef Jill Aker-Ray

Presented by Chef Jill Aker-Ray
Yield: 4-6 servings
Ingredients:
- Fruit:
- 3 cups sour cherries, pitted (I used 3)
- 1 T cornstarch
- 1/3 cup sugar
- zest and juice from 1/2 a lemon
- 1 t almond extract
cobbler –
- 1 cup flour
- 1 t baking powder
- 1/2 t salt
- 2 T sugar
- 6 T butter, cut into pieces and chilled
- 1/4 cup+ buttermilk or regular milk
Directions:
1 Preheat your oven to 350F. Combine cherries, cornstarch, sugar, lemon zest, and juice in a small saucepan. Heat until boiling, turn off heat. Transfer cherry mixture to one large cast iron skillet (or 8-9 inch baking pan) or for single servings, 4-6 oven safe ramekins. Meanwhile, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients using a pastry blender or your fingertips until it resembles crumbs. Add milk a tablespoon at a time and stir gently until a soft dough forms.
2 Dollop the dough over the cherries and bake in a 350F oven for 30-45 minutes or until the biscuit is lightly browned and the cherry filling is bubbling. Serve with vanilla whipped cream.