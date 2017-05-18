Mouth-Watering Cherry Cobbler with Chef Jill Aker-Ray

By WBTV Web Staff | May 18, 2017 at 2:22 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 10:58 PM

Presented by Chef Jill Aker-Ray

Yield:  4-6 servings

Ingredients:

  • Fruit:
  • 3 cups sour cherries, pitted (I used 3)
  • 1 T cornstarch
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • zest and juice from 1/2 a lemon
  • 1 t almond extract

cobbler –

  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 t baking powder
  • 1/2 t salt
  • 2 T sugar
  • 6 T butter, cut into pieces and chilled
  • 1/4 cup+ buttermilk or regular milk

Directions:

1  Preheat your oven to 350F. Combine cherries, cornstarch, sugar, lemon zest, and juice in a small saucepan. Heat until boiling, turn off heat. Transfer cherry mixture to one large cast iron skillet (or 8-9 inch baking pan) or for single servings, 4-6 oven safe ramekins. Meanwhile, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients using a pastry blender or your fingertips until it resembles crumbs. Add milk a tablespoon at a time and stir gently until a soft dough forms.

2  Dollop the dough over the cherries and bake in a 350F oven for 30-45 minutes or until the biscuit is lightly browned and the cherry filling is bubbling. Serve with vanilla whipped cream.