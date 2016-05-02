Chesterfield Co. man facing murder charges in missing father’s death

**UPDATE: The charges have been dismissed against Thomas Shelton Jr. Click here for a link to the updated story.**
Chesterfield County, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield County man is facing murder charges in his dad's death, who was reported missing last year.
Thomas Shelton, 60, was reported missing by family members on Dec. 8, 2015. Shelton's son, 24-year-old Thomas Shelton Jr., was arrested and served a murder warrant last Thursday.
The elder Shelton, battling stage 4 cancer, was found dead by Hunters Dec. 28 on Tory Road in Pageland, deputies say. An autopsy revealed he died around Dec. 5 and suffered blunt force trauma to the head and chest.
The man's son initially told deputies it was unusual for his dad to go missing and not check in.
Several search warrants were served on family members while detectives gathered evidence in the case. The younger Shelton became a suspect following the investigation.
