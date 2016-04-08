Woman charged with assaulting officer, lying in street screaming obscenities

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A woman has been jailed on several charges, including kicking a police officer and trying to damage a patrol car.
Holli Shuler Crump was jailed just before 7:00 am on the assault charge, as well as intoxicated and disruptive, and resisting police.
According to the report, police were called to the 200 block of South Milford Drive on Tuesday night just after 10:00 pm. When officers arrived they found Crump lying in the yard and the road screaming profanity.
When an officer approached Crump, the woman "closed her eyes and refused to respond." The report notes that Crump continued to become agitated as she was being questioned by police.
The officer called Rowan County EMS. When the EMT approached Crump, Crump refused to answer any questions and told the EMT to "leave her alone."
Eventually Crump was placed in the back of the officer's patrol car and taken to the police department.
Once there, Crump "was uncooperative and refused to answer basic booking questions," according to the police report.
Crump also "refused to provide a nearest relative to contact," "refused to be fingerprinted or photographed," and, as the officer noted, "assaulted me by kicking my leg."
Crump was then placed in leg restraints.
As she was being taken from the police department to the magistrate's office, Crump "continued to try and destroy government property by kicking the windows in the back of the patrol car."
A deputy from the Rowan Sheriff's office then brought a restraint chair for Crump along with a "spit mask" to keep Crump from spitting at officers.
Crump was jailed under $25,000 bond.
