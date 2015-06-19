Contractor refunds $21,000 deposit after On Your Side investigation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Charlotte mom is getting a $21,000 refund back after an On Your Side investigation into the contractor who took her money, demolished parts of house but never finished the renovation job he was hired to do.
Tanza Boller called WBTV for help after she paid a contractor, Daniel Pantis with Lake Norman Tile and Renovations, a $21,000 deposit to renovate her kitchen and bathroom.
Pantis started the work but left her house a wreck.
An On Your Side investigation found Pantis may have violated state law by signing a contract for a remodeling job worth $30,000 without having a contractor's license. North Carolina law requires contractors to have a license to perform any job worth $30,000.
Our investigation also caught the attention of Angie's List, the website where Boller found Lake Norman Tile and Renovation.
After our story aired, the website worked with Pantis to get Boller her refund.
Cheryl Reed, a spokeswoman for Angie's List, said the site has also removed Lake Norman Tile and Renovation's advertising and has suspended the company from appearing in search results.
It has also put a disclaimer on the company's page telling potential customers the company does not have a contractor's license. Before our story, the company's page said it was properly licensed.
Records with the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors shows Pantis was disciplined in 2000 for doing a job worth $30,000 or more without a license.
A representative with the agency told On Your Side Investigates this week it would look into the contract Pantis signed with Boller.
Meanwhile, others are coming forward to warn potential customers of their dealings with Pantis.
Janis Orinson saw our story about Boller's troubles and recognized Pantis' name. She had a similar experience.
"I wasn't surprised but I was very, very disappointed," Orinson said. "And, certainly, very empathetic."
Orinson hired Pantis to remodel a bathroom in her condo. She made the decision to after Pantis re-modeled a neighbor's bathroom and seeing the company's good reviews on Angie's List.
"I thought, Angie's List, you know, that's a good thing. He did a good job [for my neighbor] and he's very convincing. He's got this 'I can do this' attitude," Orinson said.
She paid Pantis a $5,000 deposit for a $7,500 job. She said Pantis never showed up.
Ultimately, Orinson worked with a detective from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to get her deposit back.
She hopes Boller is the last person she hears who claims to have been scammed by Pantis.
On Your Side Investigates has left repeated voice messages at the number listed for Lake Norman Tile and Renovations on Angie's List and has submitted several requests for comment through the company's on-line form. Pantis has not responded to any request to comment.
