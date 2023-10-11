The HCS World Championship starts this Weekend

(Gray News) - The top Halo Championship Series (HCS) teams are gearing up for this weekend’s HCS World Championship in Seattle. A $1,000,000 prize pool and bragging rights are up for grabs for those who dominate the competition. The event starts Friday, October 13th, and ends the evening of Sunday, October 15th.

Teams will compete in the usual HCS format, with Pool Play kicking off the tournament, followed by a bracket stage. All matches will be a best-of-five map series except for Grand Finals, which is a best-of-seven. The bracket stage will be a double elimination bracket, with those in the top two of their pool going directly to the upper bracket. Teams who finish third in their pool will be placed in the lower bracket, while teams finishing fourth get eliminated.

The twelve teams competing have already gotten placed into their respective pools, with four teams making up a single pool.

POOL A

TEAM REGION OpTic Gaming NA Gamers First NA Complexity Gaming NA Divine Mind ANZ

OpTic is the headliner of Pool A, as they are arguably the best team in the HCS. They are the reigning world champions of the HCS and have won two out of the three majors this season. OpTic’s first win of the season was the Kickoff Major in Charlotte. In a hard-fought Grand Final, they managed to edge out FaZe. Their second was the most recent major in Fort Worth. After being swept in the first series of the Grand Final by Spacestation Gaming (SSG), they returned in the finals reset to beat SSG 4-3. This win was particularly impactful because they had been in a relative slump during the middle of the season. OpTic is in great form and should have little problem making it to the bracket stage to defend their title.

Gamers First (G1) and Complexity Gaming are the teams with the best chance of grabbing the second-place spot in Pool A. G1 had a solid start to the season, placing 5th-6th in the Charlotte Kickoff Major, and had a decent finish in the 7th-8th position in Fort Worth. Complexity finished 7th-8th in the season’s first two majors, but they only managed to get out of pool play in Fort Worth.

Divine Mind qualified for the HCS World Championship through the ANZ Regional Playoff. They have only made it to one major this year, in which they reached the bracket stage. Divine Mind will seek to steal the third-place pool position from G1 or Complexity.

POOL B

TEAM REGION Spacestation Gaming NA Sentinels NA Cloud9 NA Luminosity Gaming MX

SSG made themselves a staple of the 2023 HCS season. They placed third in Charlotte and second in Arlington and Fort Worth. They also won their home Global Invitational in Salt Lake City to add to an impressive season. SSG has cemented themselves in the top three teams of the HCS alongside OpTic and FaZe, so it would be a massive surprise if they didn’t manage to place first in Pool B.

In any given series, Sentinels can be a thorn in their opponent’s side. Their season may not have shaped up exactly how they would have wanted, but they did manage a 4th place finish at the Arlington Major. In the other two majors, Sentinels finished 7th-8th. They can disrupt expectations at the world championship and have a solid chance at 2nd in Pool B.

Cloud9 and Luminosity Gaming will look to make any impact possible on the tournament. Cloud9 qualified for every major but have only surpassed pool play once, finishing 5th-6th in Arlington. Luminosity has only qualified for pool play once in a major. Both teams will be eyeing a solid finish in Pool B and another shot at an HCS bracket.

POOL C

TEAM REGION Native Gaming Red NA Shopify Rebellion NA Native Gaming White NA Ascending Baseline EU

Pool C is poised to be the most exciting pool of the event. No team truly stands above the rest, meaning it will be a brawl for positioning. That said, Native Gaming Red is on the precipice of breaking through to be a top contender. After missing the season’s first major, they have only gained momentum, placing 7th-8th in Arlington and 3rd in Fort Worth. With their confidence only building, they will likely grab one of the top spots in Pool C.

Shopify Rebellion has consistently made the bracket stage in every major, but they have struggled to break into a top-four finish. Native Gaming White placed 4th in the Charlotte Kickoff Major but haven’t gone far in a major bracket stage since. These two teams will be jockeying for a top spot in Pool C and frustrated if they don’t scrounge up at least 3rd.

Ascending Baseline is one of two relative unknowns in the HCS World Championship. They qualified for their first tournament of the year in Arlington but failed to make it past pool play. They will be fighting to make it to the bracket stage.

POOL D

TEAM REGION FaZe Clan NA Quadrant EU Natus Vincere EU LVT NA

FaZe is the only team besides OpTic to win a major this season. They are a powerhouse team that eclipse most of their competitors. Their other major appearances garnered 2nd and 4th place finishes. Consistently neck and neck with OpTic and SSG, FaZe will be looking to claim the top spot in Pool D and a strong finish in the bracket stage.

Quadrant may not be in the upper echelons of the HCS just yet but don’t discount the potential they possess. Quadrant started the season by failing to get out of the early stages of the Charlotte bracket but turned things around quickly. They knocked OpTic out of the Arlington major and finished 3rd overall. They also handed OpTic their only pool play match loss in Fort Worth and finished 5th-6th. Quadrant is poised to take one of the top spots in Pool D.

Natus Vincere (NAVI) has only escaped pool play once this season and is looking to do the same in Seattle. LVT is the second unknown of the event, only competing in one major this season in Fort Worth. They made it out of pool play but got eliminated in the second round of the Lower bracket. These teams will most likely be scrapping for 3rd.

You can watch the start of Pool Play this Friday on the official HCS Twitch stream or the HCS YouTube channel. During the HCS World Championship, the event broadcast will begin every day at 3 PM EST / 2 PM CST / 1 PM MST / 12 PM PST. Coverage will continue all weekend until the Grand Finals on the evening of Sunday, October 15th.

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

