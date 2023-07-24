Hornets Venom GT becomes first team to win the NBA 2K League’s ‘THE TURN’ twice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets’ NBA 2K League affiliate, Hornets Venom GT, became the first team to win “THE TURN” event twice after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers’ esports squad Saturday night.

Hornets Venom GT beat Blazer5 Gaming 2-1 in the tournament finals, thanks in part to guard Antoine “antoinelove” Times, who averaged 23 points per contest during the three-game championship series en route to earning MVP honors.

Center Kingsley “Crown” Braggs also was a key contributor, averaging 12.7 points and 12 rebounds per game during the series.

Hornets Venom GT won Game 1 handily, 77-47, before losing Game 2, 66-57. The team rebounded in the winner-take-all Game 3, notching a 66-57 victory.

After winning “THE TURN,” Hornets Venom GT secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA 2K League 5v5 Playoffs, which begin Aug. 2.

Hornets Venom GT previously won “THE TURN” in 2021, only a year after the team was formed.

