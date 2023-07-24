PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hornets Venom GT becomes first team to win the NBA 2K League’s ‘THE TURN’ twice

The Charlotte Hornets' NBA 2K League affiliate, Hornets Venom GT, won THE TURN this past weekend.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets’ NBA 2K League affiliate, Hornets Venom GT, became the first team to win THE TURN event twice after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers’ affiliate on Saturday night.

Hornets Venom GT beat Blazer5 Gaming 2-1 in the finals, thanks in part to Guard Antoine “antoinelove” Times, who averaged 23 points per contest during the three-game championship series en route to earning MVP honors.

Center Kingsley “Crown” Braggs also was a key contributor, averaging 12.7 points and 12 rebounds per game during the series.

Hornets Venom GT won Game 1 handily, by a score of 77-47, before losing Game 2, 66-57. The team rebounded in the winner-take-all Game 3, notching the victory by a 66-57 final score.

After winning THE TURN, Hornets Venom GT secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA 2K League 5v5 Playoffs, which begin on Aug. 2.

Hornets Venom GT previously won THE TURN in 2021, only a year after the team was formed.

