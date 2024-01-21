Charlotte vs. Temple January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Charlotte 49ers (10-5) play a fellow AAC squad, the Temple Owls (8-7), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Liacouras Center. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.
Charlotte vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Dazia Lawrence: 18.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Hueston: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Imani Smith: 4.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jacee Busick: 6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keanna Rembert: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
- Aleah Nelson: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tiarra East: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ines Piper: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Tristen Taylor: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
