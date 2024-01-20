The Western Carolina Catamounts (13-2, 2-0 SoCon) face a fellow SoCon squad, the Furman Paladins (6-9, 0-2 SoCon), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Timmons Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Furman Game Information

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.1 PTS, 12.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Tre Jackson: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Campbell: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Bernard Pelote: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Furman Players to Watch

JP Pegues: 18.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Carter Whitt: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Pjay Smith Jr.: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Garrett Hien: 8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Western Carolina vs. Furman Stat Comparison

Furman Rank Furman AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 41st 81.8 Points Scored 76.9 130th 343rd 79.6 Points Allowed 66.3 74th 48th 40.1 Rebounds 40.0 52nd 73rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 8.7 215th 56th 9.0 3pt Made 8.1 124th 30th 16.8 Assists 12.1 280th 323rd 13.8 Turnovers 10.0 49th

