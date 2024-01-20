North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) meet a fellow MEAC squad, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-15), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Carolina Central Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- Kyla Bryant: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kimeira Burks: 13.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Morgan Callahan: 12.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Teneil Robertson: 6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jada Tiggett: 8.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Morgan Beacham: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Taniya McGown: 7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Janiah Hinton: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Releford: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.