The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) meet a fellow MEAC team, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Game Information

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

Fred Cleveland Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Po'Boigh King: 13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Darius Harris: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Perry Smith Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Emmanuel Izunabor: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Davion Everett: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Mitchel Taylor: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Caleb McCarty: 5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Drayton Jones: 5.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

5.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Jordan Simpson: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison

South Carolina State Rank South Carolina State AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank 272nd 71.1 Points Scored 77.6 115th 353rd 82.6 Points Allowed 68.1 105th 70th 39.1 Rebounds 35.1 238th 6th 13.4 Off. Rebounds 9.4 157th 334th 5.4 3pt Made 7 225th 127th 14.3 Assists 13.4 190th 345th 14.6 Turnovers 11.3 137th

