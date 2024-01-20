North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) meet a fellow MEAC team, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Carolina Central Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- Fred Cleveland Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Po'Boigh King: 13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Darius Harris: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Perry Smith Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Emmanuel Izunabor: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Davion Everett: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mitchel Taylor: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Caleb McCarty: 5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Drayton Jones: 5.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jordan Simpson: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison
|South Carolina State Rank
|South Carolina State AVG
|North Carolina Central AVG
|North Carolina Central Rank
|272nd
|71.1
|Points Scored
|77.6
|115th
|353rd
|82.6
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|105th
|70th
|39.1
|Rebounds
|35.1
|238th
|6th
|13.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|157th
|334th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|7
|225th
|127th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.4
|190th
|345th
|14.6
|Turnovers
|11.3
|137th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.