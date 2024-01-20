Saturday's ACC schedule includes the NC State Wolfpack (11-3, 3-0 ACC) against the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-5, 1-2 ACC), at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

NC State Players to Watch

DJ Horne: 14.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Jayden Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

D.J. Burns: 12.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Casey Morsell: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Dennis Parker Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Lynn Kidd: 15.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Hunter Cattoor: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sean Pedulla: 13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mekhi Long: 4.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tyler Nickel: 8.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG Virginia Tech AVG Virginia Tech Rank 114th 77.7 Points Scored 73.4 216th 105th 68.1 Points Allowed 66.9 88th 177th 36.5 Rebounds 34.6 263rd 138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.1 322nd 146th 7.9 3pt Made 7.6 168th 190th 13.4 Assists 15.1 92nd 9th 8.6 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

