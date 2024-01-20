Saturday's Big South slate includes the High Point Panthers (13-4, 2-0 Big South) versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11, 0-2 Big South), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

High Point Players to Watch

Kimani Hamilton: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Taje' Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

High Point vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank 13th 85.3 Points Scored 69.2 298th 220th 72.7 Points Allowed 75.5 280th 3rd 44.4 Rebounds 32.9 324th 35th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 313th 65th 8.8 3pt Made 7.2 214th 225th 12.9 Assists 11 330th 85th 10.6 Turnovers 11.9 195th

