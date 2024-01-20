Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big South slate includes the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-11, 0-1 Big South) against the Winthrop Eagles (11-6, 2-0 Big South) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 14.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Richards: 5.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Kasen Harrison: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KJ Doucet: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kelton Talford: 12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alex Timmerman: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Winthrop AVG
|Winthrop Rank
|216th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|78.5
|93rd
|244th
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|105th
|81st
|38.8
|Rebounds
|37.6
|128th
|130th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|101st
|205th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|183rd
|290th
|12.0
|Assists
|12.1
|280th
|73rd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.1
|213th
