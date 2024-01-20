The Elon Phoenix (8-7, 1-1 CAA) meet the Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 0-1 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on FloHoops.

Elon vs. Northeastern Game Information

Elon Players to Watch

Max Mackinnon: 12.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Rob Higgins: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Sam Sherry: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK LA Pratt: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty: 12.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Joe Pridgen: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Masai Troutman: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Luka Sakota: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jared Turner: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Elon vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison

Elon Rank Elon AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 71st 79.6 Points Scored 71.4 268th 282nd 75.6 Points Allowed 73.6 240th 169th 36.7 Rebounds 33.4 307th 165th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.1 182nd 74th 8.7 3pt Made 5.8 322nd 167th 13.7 Assists 13.5 185th 124th 11.1 Turnovers 12.4 249th

