Elon vs. Northeastern January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (8-7, 1-1 CAA) meet the Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 0-1 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on FloHoops.
Elon vs. Northeastern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Elon Players to Watch
- Max Mackinnon: 12.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rob Higgins: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sam Sherry: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- LA Pratt: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty: 12.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Masai Troutman: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luka Sakota: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared Turner: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Elon vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison
|Elon Rank
|Elon AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|71st
|79.6
|Points Scored
|71.4
|268th
|282nd
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|240th
|169th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|33.4
|307th
|165th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|182nd
|74th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|5.8
|322nd
|167th
|13.7
|Assists
|13.5
|185th
|124th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.4
|249th
