East Carolina vs. SMU January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (9-4) meet the SMU Mustangs (7-6) in a clash of AAC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
East Carolina vs. SMU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Danae McNeal: 18.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amiya Joyner: 11.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tatyana Wyche: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Karina Gordon: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
SMU Players to Watch
- Tiara Young: 17.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tamia Jones: 10.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Reagan Bradley: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
