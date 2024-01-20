The Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) play a fellow ACC squad, the Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Duke Players to Watch

Kyle Filipowski: 16.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

16.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Jeremy Roach: 14.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mark Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jared McCain: 12.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 9.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Carlton Carrington: 14.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Blake Hinson: 19.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Ishmael Leggett: 12.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Zach Austin: 7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Guillermo Diaz Graham: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Pittsburgh AVG Pittsburgh Rank 36th 82.4 Points Scored 79.1 78th 70th 66.1 Points Allowed 65.5 56th 208th 35.9 Rebounds 41.1 25th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 11.5 30th 160th 7.7 3pt Made 9.6 29th 36th 16.5 Assists 14.9 103rd 11th 8.7 Turnovers 9.7 29th

