Duke vs. Pittsburgh January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) play a fellow ACC squad, the Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Duke Players to Watch
- Kyle Filipowski: 16.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 14.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jared McCain: 12.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 9.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Carlton Carrington: 14.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Blake Hinson: 19.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ishmael Leggett: 12.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zach Austin: 7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Guillermo Diaz Graham: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Pittsburgh AVG
|Pittsburgh Rank
|36th
|82.4
|Points Scored
|79.1
|78th
|70th
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|56th
|208th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|41.1
|25th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|30th
|160th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|9.6
|29th
|36th
|16.5
|Assists
|14.9
|103rd
|11th
|8.7
|Turnovers
|9.7
|29th
