Davidson vs. Richmond January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10) meet the Richmond Spiders (9-5, 1-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Davidson vs. Richmond Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Davidson Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Davidson Players to Watch
- Grant Huffman: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bobby Durkin: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reed Bailey: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Skogman: 13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor Kochera: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Richmond Players to Watch
- Neal Quinn: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jordan King: 17.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikkel Tyne: 6.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Davidson vs. Richmond Stat Comparison
|Davidson Rank
|Davidson AVG
|Richmond AVG
|Richmond Rank
|257th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|74.3
|196th
|69th
|66.0
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|46th
|253rd
|34.8
|Rebounds
|34.6
|263rd
|245th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|359th
|101st
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.7
|160th
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.6
|178th
|43rd
|9.9
|Turnovers
|8.0
|1st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.