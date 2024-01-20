The Towson Tigers (8-7, 1-1 CAA) face the Campbell Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Monumental.

Campbell vs. Towson Game Information

Campbell Players to Watch

Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jasin Sinani: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Alex Kotov: 5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Elijah Walsh: 6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

Charles Thompson: 8.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Christian May: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Dylan Williamson: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Tejada: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Mekhi Lowery: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

Campbell vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Towson Rank Towson AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank 334th 66.1 Points Scored 68.8 306th 39th 64.5 Points Allowed 65.1 49th 40th 40.4 Rebounds 32.2 340th 5th 13.6 Off. Rebounds 6.3 350th 297th 6.1 3pt Made 6.3 287th 342nd 10.3 Assists 12.1 280th 213th 12.1 Turnovers 11.9 195th

