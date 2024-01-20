Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-6) versus the Georgia Southern Eagles (12-3), at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Appalachian State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Faith Alston: 18.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mariah Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Terren Ward: 22.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Simone James: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Eden Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Torrion Starks: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D'Shara Booker: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.