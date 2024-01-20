Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-10, 1-2 Sun Belt) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Appalachian State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Tre'Von Spillers: 13.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Donovan Gregory: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Abson: 6.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Myles Tate: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- John Ojiako: 12.6 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jacob Meyer: 12.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylan Blackmon: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jon Sanders: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison
|Appalachian State Rank
|Appalachian State AVG
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|96th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|78.6
|89th
|46th
|64.9
|Points Allowed
|78.1
|327th
|17th
|42.1
|Rebounds
|42.8
|11th
|101st
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|23rd
|225th
|7
|3pt Made
|6.9
|234th
|67th
|15.6
|Assists
|14
|152nd
|29th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|12.9
|280th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.