Friday's CAA slate includes the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-10) against the Campbell Camels (7-5), at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNC Wilmington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Evan Miller: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Taylor Henderson: 13.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kylah Silver: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Mary Ferrito: 3.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell Players to Watch

Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Shy Tuelle: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Gemma Nunez: 6.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Brittany Staves: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.