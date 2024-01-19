Elon vs. Monmouth January 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (4-10) meet a fellow CAA team, the Monmouth Hawks (7-5), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Elon vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Elon Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Elon Players to Watch
- Maraja Pass: 10.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Iycez Adams: 10.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Regina Walton: 5.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ajia James: 7.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maya Johnson: 2.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Kaci Donovan: 15.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Belle Kranbuhl: 5.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Taisha Exanor: 7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaye Haynes: 6.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jania Hall: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.