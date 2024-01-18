Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) meet the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) in a matchup of Big South squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPNU.
Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Kasen Harrison: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KJ Doucet: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kelton Talford: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alex Timmerman: 9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 18.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 9.9 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josh Banks: 13.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Abee: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison
|Winthrop Rank
|Winthrop AVG
|UNC Asheville AVG
|UNC Asheville Rank
|95th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|82.5
|39th
|102nd
|67.4
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|262nd
|119th
|38
|Rebounds
|36.8
|169th
|81st
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|127th
|170th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.8
|70th
|282nd
|12.1
|Assists
|16.6
|42nd
|231st
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.3
|231st
