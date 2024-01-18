The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-10) play a fellow SoCon squad, the Samford Bulldogs (7-7), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

Western Carolina vs. Samford Game Information

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jada Burton: 7.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Chelsea Wooten: 11.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zanoria Cruz: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Audrey Meyers: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Samford Players to Watch

Emily Bowman: 7.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.8 BLK Carly Heidger: 10.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Masyn Marchbanks: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Lexie Pritchard: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Sadie Stetson: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

