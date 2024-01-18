Wake Forest vs. Boston College January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ACC slate includes the Boston College Eagles (9-6) facing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-10) at 7:00 PM ET.
Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Elise Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaia Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malaya Cowles: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alexandria Scruggs: 7.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alyssa Andrews: 3.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Boston College Players to Watch
- Teya Sidberry: 13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dontavia Waggoner: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrea Daley: 16.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kaylah Ivey: 4.5 PTS, 2 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- T'Yana Todd: 12.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
