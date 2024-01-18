The Elon Phoenix (8-7, 1-1 CAA) face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 0-2 CAA) in a clash of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on FloHoops.

UNC Wilmington vs. Elon Game Information

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • Trazarien White: 20.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Shykeim Phillips: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • KJ Jenkins: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Donovan Newby: 7.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Elon Players to Watch

  • Max Mackinnon: 12.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rob Higgins: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sam Sherry: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • LA Pratt: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

UNC Wilmington vs. Elon Stat Comparison

Elon Rank Elon AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank
71st 79.6 Points Scored 82.6 34th
282nd 75.6 Points Allowed 73.4 236th
169th 36.7 Rebounds 34.7 259th
165th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 245th
74th 8.7 3pt Made 8.8 65th
167th 13.7 Assists 12.2 275th
124th 11.1 Turnovers 8.3 3rd

