UNC Greensboro vs. Mercer January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Mercer Bears (6-10) play the UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-4) in a clash of SoCon teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
UNC Greensboro vs. Mercer Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Jayde Gamble: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ayanna Khalfani: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Khalis Cain: 6.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Isys Grady: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Mercer Players to Watch
- Stacie Jones: 10.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mackenzie Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Briana Peguero: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deja Williams: 9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
