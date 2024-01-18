NC State vs. Miami (FL) January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ACC slate includes the Miami Hurricanes (10-3) against the NC State Wolfpack (14-0), at 6:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
NC State vs. Miami (FL) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other NC State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NC State Players to Watch
- Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Jasmyne Roberts: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaida Patrick: 8.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.