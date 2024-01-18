The Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 0-1 CAA) face a fellow CAA squad, the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-12, 1-1 CAA), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Corbett Sports Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Game Information

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Camian Shell: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Jeremy Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty: 12.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Joe Pridgen: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Masai Troutman: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Luka Sakota: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jared Turner: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 301st 69.1 Points Scored 71.4 268th 357th 83.2 Points Allowed 73.6 240th 352nd 31.1 Rebounds 33.4 307th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.1 182nd 234th 6.9 3pt Made 5.8 322nd 315th 11.5 Assists 13.5 185th 21st 9.2 Turnovers 12.4 249th

