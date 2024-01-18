N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 0-1 CAA) face a fellow CAA squad, the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-12, 1-1 CAA), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Corbett Sports Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.
N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Camian Shell: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty: 12.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Masai Troutman: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luka Sakota: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared Turner: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|301st
|69.1
|Points Scored
|71.4
|268th
|357th
|83.2
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|240th
|352nd
|31.1
|Rebounds
|33.4
|307th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|182nd
|234th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|5.8
|322nd
|315th
|11.5
|Assists
|13.5
|185th
|21st
|9.2
|Turnovers
|12.4
|249th
