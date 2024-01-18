The Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 0-1 CAA) face a fellow CAA squad, the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-12, 1-1 CAA), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Corbett Sports Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Game Information

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

  • Landon Glasper: 19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Camian Shell: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jeremy Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty: 12.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Joe Pridgen: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Masai Troutman: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Luka Sakota: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jared Turner: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank
301st 69.1 Points Scored 71.4 268th
357th 83.2 Points Allowed 73.6 240th
352nd 31.1 Rebounds 33.4 307th
256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.1 182nd
234th 6.9 3pt Made 5.8 322nd
315th 11.5 Assists 13.5 185th
21st 9.2 Turnovers 12.4 249th

