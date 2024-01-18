Thursday's CAA schedule includes the William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) facing the Campbell Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Campbell vs. William & Mary Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Campbell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell Players to Watch

  • Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.6 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jasin Sinani: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alex Kotov: 5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Elijah Walsh: 6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary Players to Watch

  • Trey Moss: 14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chase Lowe: 11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gabe Dorsey: 14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Dorsey: 7.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Charlie Williams: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison

William & Mary Rank William & Mary AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank
173rd 75.2 Points Scored 68.8 306th
251st 73.9 Points Allowed 65.1 49th
227th 35.3 Rebounds 32.2 340th
302nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 6.3 350th
49th 9.2 3pt Made 6.3 287th
196th 13.3 Assists 12.1 280th
58th 10.2 Turnovers 11.9 195th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.