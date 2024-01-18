The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) meet a fellow Sun Belt team, the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET.

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Faith Alston: 17.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Makaila Cange: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

