Wednesday's SoCon slate includes the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) against the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UNC Greensboro vs. Citadel Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNC Greensboro Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Kobe Langley: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Keyshaun Langley: 14.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Atwell: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Breath: 5.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Citadel Players to Watch

Quentin Millora-Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Winston Hill: 9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Madison Durr: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Elijah Morgan: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro vs. Citadel Stat Comparison

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank 88th 78.6 Points Scored 73.2 221st 151st 69.9 Points Allowed 66.5 85th 108th 38.3 Rebounds 38.3 108th 198th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.6 139th 16th 10.0 3pt Made 7.0 233rd 104th 14.9 Assists 11.4 321st 31st 9.6 Turnovers 10.4 63rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.