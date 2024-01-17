Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) versus the Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC), at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. Louisville Game Information

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot: 14.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

14.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK RJ Davis: 21.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

21.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Ingram Harrison: 13.4 PTS, 7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Cormac Ryan: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Elliot Cadeau: 7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisville Players to Watch

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.7 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.7 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike James: 12.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Skyy Clark: 15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Carolina vs. Louisville Stat Comparison

North Carolina Rank North Carolina AVG Louisville AVG Louisville Rank 22nd 85 Points Scored 72.9 229th 198th 72 Points Allowed 75.5 284th 68th 39.4 Rebounds 37.5 139th 109th 10 Off. Rebounds 10.4 80th 151st 7.8 3pt Made 5.3 333rd 133rd 14.2 Assists 10.9 332nd 41st 9.8 Turnovers 11.8 185th

